Video: WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Class Honored At WrestleMania 33

The tradition continued on Sunday night, as half-way through the WrestleMania 33 broadcast on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, the 2017 class of WWE Hall Of Fame inductees were brought out on stage to be honored in front of the WWE Universe.

Featurred above courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel is footage of the WrestleMania 33 segment that saw Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, Teddy Long, Beth Phoenix and Eric LeGrand recognized by a packed house at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night.

Additionally, you can check out highlights below of this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony from this past Friday night in Orlando, Florida.