VIDEO: WWE IC Title Match Set For RAW?

BREAKING NEWS: @FightOwensFight responds to @WWERollins open challenge for this Monday night in #London! pic.twitter.com/0GV14oqI1L
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2018
WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins recently tweeted about a possible Open Challenge at Monday’s RAW in London.
It looks like Rollins will be defending against Kevin Owens as Owens tweeted the video response seen above.
For those who missed it, below is the original tweet from Rollins, which took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
Highly considering another Open Challenge for the IC Title this Monday in London. @MojoRawleyWWE put in a career performance last week. Interested to see who wants to step up to the plate this time. #MondayNightRollins #fightingchampion #brockwho
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 12, 2018