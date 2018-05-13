VIDEO: WWE IC Title Match Set For RAW?

By
Scott Lazara
-

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins recently tweeted about a possible Open Challenge at Monday’s RAW in London.

It looks like Rollins will be defending against Kevin Owens as Owens tweeted the video response seen above.

For those who missed it, below is the original tweet from Rollins, which took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar: