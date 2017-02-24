Looking At Seth Rollins’ Recent Cryptic Messages To HHH

In a new video released by WWE via their official YouTube channel on Thursday afternoon, WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley takes a look at Seth Rollins’ recent “cryptic posts” regarding Triple H.

The first post showed Triple H raising Seth Rollins’ hand when he became the first-ever NXT World Champion. The quote for that photo reads: “Without pain, without sacrifice we would have nothing. Like the first monkey shot into space.”

Second up was a shot of a smiling HHH looking at Rollins, who was still in his Shield gear, fresh after he turned on his former friends Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to join The Authority. The quote that accompanied that photo reads: “At the time, my life just seemed too complete, and maybe we have to break everything to make something better out of ourselves.”

Finally, the most recent Instagram post from “The Architect” features he and Triple H embracing behind-the-scenes after Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The quote along with that photo reads: “You know how they say you only hurt the ones you love? Well, it works both ways.”

Check out Rollins' "cryptic posts" regarding Triple H below.

