Video: WWE NXT & More Confirmed For WWE Week On The USA Network

It was confirmed on this week’s RAW that next Monday’s show will kick off the annual WWE Week on the USA Network. Above is a promo for next week and below is the line-up:

* Monday, 8pm EST: RAW from Cleveland (Kane vs. Braun Strowman, Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak in a #1 Contenders match)

* Tuesday, 8pm EST: SmackDown from Cincinnati (Clash of Champions go-home edition)

* Wednesday, 8pm EST: Broadcast debut of WWE NXT

* Thursday, 8pm EST: Two-hour WWE Tribute To The Troops Special