Video: WWE NXT & More Confirmed For WWE Week On The USA Network

MONDAY: #RAW
TUESDAY: #SDLive
WEDNESDAY: The broadcast DEBUT of @WWENXT
THURSDAY: #Troops15
Don't miss #WWEWeek NEXT WEEK on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/iRjiuUOW8b
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2017
It was confirmed on this week’s RAW that next Monday’s show will kick off the annual WWE Week on the USA Network. Above is a promo for next week and below is the line-up:
* Monday, 8pm EST: RAW from Cleveland (Kane vs. Braun Strowman, Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak in a #1 Contenders match)
* Tuesday, 8pm EST: SmackDown from Cincinnati (Clash of Champions go-home edition)
* Wednesday, 8pm EST: Broadcast debut of WWE NXT
* Thursday, 8pm EST: Two-hour WWE Tribute To The Troops Special