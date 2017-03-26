Video: WWE Offers The Rock vs. John Cena 1 For Free Ahead Of WrestleMania 33

With WrestleMania 33 going down in less than a week, WWE has been wetting fans appetites with free full-length matches from past WrestleMania pay-per-views via their official YouTube channel.

Featured above is the complete “Once In A Lifetime” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena. In their meeting from WrestleMania 28, which you can watch in its’ entirety above, The Rock got the best of Cena, picking up the victory in their initial encounter on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” The aforementioned “Once In A Lifetime” promotional tagline didn’t have a lot of legs, as the two would meet in an immediate rematch the following year, with Cena evening the score between the two at 1-1 with a victory over the Hollywood A-list star at WrestleMania 29.

WrestleMania 33 takes place this coming Sunday evening, April 2, 2017, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Join us on 4/2 for live results coverage of this year’s WrestleMania 33 mega-event.