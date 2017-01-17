Video: WWE Pays Tribute To The Late “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka

On Monday night, WWE paid tribute to one of the all-time greats — “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the pro wrestling promotion aired a video tribute on the life and career of the “Superfly.”

With the recent legal controversy surrounding Snuka, many had questioned whether or not WWE would honor him in the same fashion as they have many past legends.

Check out WWE’s video tribute to the late “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka, who passed away over the weekend at age 73, above.