International pro wrestling star KUSHIDA has signed with WWE to work the WWE NXT brand.

As seen in the video below, Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal welcomed KUSHIDA to the company before “Takeover: New York” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn today.

“This is a very big day for us, we’re very excited, about having had talks for a long time about him coming here, coming to NXT to compete against the best that we have here. One of the biggest international stars in the world, and we couldn’t be more excited for you to join this team, and to get started in the future here with us,” Triple H said.

KUSHIDA then thanked Regal and Triple H before they all signed the contracts.

There’s no word yet on when KUSHIDA will begin with NXT, but we will keep you updated. Below is WWE’s announcement and the video from Brooklyn:

International Superstar Kushida joins NXT

Kushida, one of the most celebrated competitors in modern Japanese wrestling history, has arrived in NXT.

Hours before TakeOver: New York streams live on WWE Network, Kushida made his long-rumored arrival official, signing his NXT contract with WWE COO Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal looking on.

A ring veteran of more than 10 years, Kushida was originally trained in mixed martial arts. He amassed an undefeated 6-0-2 record in pro fights before deciding to pursue sports-entertainment. Kushida has captured numerous championships in New Japan Pro Wrestling, won several of Japan’s most prestigious tournaments and faced the likes of Finn Bálor and the legendary Jushin “Thunder” Liger over the course of his decorated career.

Will it be long before the NXT Universe witnesses the brand’s latest blockbuster free-agent signee in action?