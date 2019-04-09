Last night’s WWE RAW saw Chad Gable and Bobby Roode attack Ricochet after their loss to Ricochet and Aleister Black. Above is post-RAW video of Gable and Roode cutting a heel turn promo to Cathy Kelley. Roode said the attack on Ricochet was a statement.

“It’s a statement,” Roode said. “You know, Chad and I have been doing things the right way for too long. The right way really hasn’t been working out for us, so we’re going to do it our way.”

Gable took an issue with new RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins getting the WrestleMania 35 spot against The Revival. He said, “And you call that a loss tonight, and maybe it’s a loss in that column, but as far as the way it ended up, I’m just fine with it. The statement we made, we’ve been waiting to let this side of ourselves out for a long time. Trust me. It’s not fun and it’s not easy to sit back and watch guys like Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins take a spot at WrestleMania that we deserve, that we earned a long time ago. Over the last 6 months we have been busting our butts to get that spot and those guys walk in and took it. So, now everybody gets to pay the price.”

Roode added, “We’re not going to sit around and we’re not going to wait for an opportunity. We’re going to take every single opportunity we can and we’re going to create our own opportunities, because our own opportunities and our way are going to be absolutely… glorious!”