VIDEO: WWE Talks To Abyss & Other Stars About Their New Behind-The-Scenes Roles

As seen above, WWE released a new video confirming that they have hired “Hurricane” Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, “Abyss” Chris Parks and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as Producers.

Parks said he’s had dreams of going to WWE throughout his 24 year career in the ring.

“Being here at the WWE, it’s a lifelong dream come true,” Parks said. “Something I dreamed of for my entire 24 year in-ring wresting career, and ending up with the best. And now I’m with the best, I’m with WWE.”

Dutt revealed that he started three weeks ago and he’s enjoyed seeing the familiar faces. He said, “Three weeks ago was my first day and I get here, and everywhere I turn I’m seeing old friends, I’m seeing old colleagues, people I’ve known and come up through the wrestling industry with.”

The video also features comments from Daivari’s brother, WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari. Shawn talked about being lucky to get the call for the new job with WWE.

“It’s kind of awesome to be back with WWE, but in a different role,” Daivari said. “Because it’s kind of an evolution of my career that I wanted to take. It’s just one of those things that it’s not really a job you apply for. It’s something that they kind of seek out, who they think a former talent maybe can fit well in a backstage role, and I was very, very happy, and very lucky that my name was on the short-list of people they wanted to bring in.”

Helms talked about his success with “The Hurricane” character and how he hopes he can help just one WWE Superstar find a similar path. He said, “Where you think you’re going to be in this industry, very few people actually end up where they think they’re going to be. The fact that I made a character like ‘The Hurricane’ stand the test of time, if I can make just one WWE Superstar follow in that path, my job will be well done.”

Jarrett opened the video by commenting that Double J returned at the 2019 Royal Rumble but Jeff Jarrett returned to WWE the next night backstage at RAW. Jarrett added, “Nothing replaces experience and wisdom. Just like all sports, the athlete of today is bigger, faster, stronger, so I’m trying to do everything I possible can to download as much knowledge as I can, but at some point you’ve got to take the bull by the horns, but also learn from other guys and you’ll get to your destination much quicker.”

Dutt talked about how he’s spent the past few years cultivating talents, and how he’s excited to bring that skill set to WWE.

“For about the last two or three years I’ve immersed myself in cultivating new talent, finding new talent, and kind of exploring their positives and improving their negatives,” Dutt said. “In front of the camera and behind the camera. And to bring that skill set to WWE, that’s amazing to me.”

Daivari also talked about bringing 20 years of experience and 20 years of mistakes to WWE with his new role. He said, “Probably the most difficult part of this job is trying to navigate the backstage environment. To be able to have my 20 years of experience and 20 years of mistakes, it’s so much easier to kind of h ave that, where I didn’t have that role model. Maybe I can make this career a little bit more easier by what tips and tricks I picked up along the way, that hopefully I can pass along to tomorrow’s WWE Superstars.”

Jarrett closed the video by talking about how he takes pride in working with up and coming talents. Jarrett said, “To help prepare them for what they need to do to be successful, is something that I take a lot of pride in, and also enjoy quite a bit.”