VIDEO: Zelina Vega On Playing AJ Lee In New Movie, The Rock Believing In Her, More

WWE posted this video of SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega talking to Kayla Braxton about playing former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee for the new “Fighting with My Family” movie that hits theaters nationwide on Friday.

Vega talked about how easy it was for her to become AJ during her scenes with Florence Pugh, who plays Paige, and the scenes with Tessa Blanchard, who did stunt work for Pugh.

“Well, I play AJ Lee, the Divas Champion, and it was something that I really found a connection with her because we both were into video games, we’re both a little bit of some nerds. So, it was really easy to just really submerge myself into her, and become her for that moment,” Vega said.

Vega also talked about knowing The Rock for several years and how he got her the part in the movie without auditioning.

“Actually I’ve known Dwayne Johnson for around 5 years now, and I was going going through a period of time where I was trying to get to WWE and it wasn’t easy,” Vega said. “It took me around 8 years to get here. But at a time where I was struggling to become a WWE Superstar and struggling to become an actress, I texted him one day and I was like, ‘I’m at the end of my rope here, what do you suggest I do? Please give me some guidance.’ He’s like, ‘Actually I’ve been working on something for the past few days now, give me a little bit and I’ll call you.’ So I was like, OK and didn’t think anything of it. And then he call me and he said, ‘So I have this project that we’re working with and it’s based on this documentary on Paige, and her family, and her life in wrestling. I would love for you to be involved. So I was like, ‘OK, sweet. I’ll probably just get a little scene in the background and that’d be great.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I want you to be champion. I want you to be my Divas Champion. And you don’t even have to audition for the role, it’s yours. I know you can do it.’ Of course, the waterworks and all that came afterwards, but it was pretty incredible because he’s somebody that’s believed in me from the start.”

Vega was also asked what she wants people to take from the movie. She said, “I really want people to, whether you’re a wrestling fan or whether you’re just someone who’s watching this movie, to really feel the authenticity of this film. To really understand how much hard work went into it, from the people involved to the story itself. It’s an incredible story of Paige, and her family, and how hard they worked to get where they are. To get where they are now is amazing, but also just understanding that WWE is everything I’ve always dreamed of and I hope that they feel that coming from me, and I hope they feel that coming from Florence because that’s what we really tried to put into the film. And it’s a family film, WWE has been something that supported Paige, and supported AJ, and they’re definitely supporting me now, so it’s pretty incredible.”