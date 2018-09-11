VIDEO: Zelina Vega Talks To WWE About Her Father Passing On 9/11, The Rock, Being In WWE Now

Below is video of Zelina Vega talking to Renee Young about how the 9/11 terror attacks changed her life. Vega’s father, Michael Angel Trinidad, lost his life in the World Trade Center attacks. He was 33 and worked on the 103rd floor of the North Tower.

Vega also talks about how her family were wrestling fans and how The Rock was her dad’s favorite wrestler, recalling how she met The Rock and he knew her father’s name.

Renee asked what Vega thinks her father would say if he could see where she’s at now and the mountains she had to overcome to get here.

“That I’m just as crazy as he is,” Vega laughed. “I think he’d be happy about it, I think he’d be super proud of it. Because we were told no all our lives and to actually get the big yes, and to be representing for him, is such a cool thing for me. It’s like little wins for me, so to be here is just a big win for me.”