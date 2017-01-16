Videos: Aftermath Of WWE UK Title Tourney, Tyler Bate Reacts To Big Win

On Sunday evening, Tyler Bate made history by becoming the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Bate was the last man standing following a two-day, 16-man tournament designed to crown WWE’s inaugural U.K. Champion. The tournament aired live via the WWE Network from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England on both Saturday and Sunday evening.

Bate defeated Tucker in the opening round of the tournament, Jordan Devlin in the Quarter-Finals, Wolfgang in the Semi-Finals and Pete Dunne in the Finals.

Below are some videos WWE released covering Bate’s history-making evening, including coverage of the aftermath of the tournament.