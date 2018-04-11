VIDEOS: Big News On Paige’s New WWE Role

Paige is your new WWE SmackDown General Manager.
Shane McMahon, who is apparently back working as the blue brand Commissioner, opened tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of SmackDown and announced that he has accepted Daniel Bryan’s resignation from the General Manager job. He then introduced Paige as the new GM.
As noted, Paige just officially announced her retirement from the ring on last night’s RAW. She will continue to be a cast member of Total Divas as well.
Below are videos from tonight’s opening segment:
.@WWEDanielBryan has formally resigned as #SDLive GM… so who will fill the role? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/mbKenU0nFs
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018
This is her house.
Meet your new #SDLive GM… @RealPaigeWWE! pic.twitter.com/tBZp3Z9saW
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018
When one door closes, another one opens…
With @WWEDanielBryan resigning from his GM position to become a full-time @WWE Superstar once again, #SDLive has a new General Manager in @RealPaigeWWE! pic.twitter.com/J11GEJ45Tz
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018
It's time to get down to business.@RealPaigeWWE's first act as #SDLive GM? Pitting @WWEDanielBryan against The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg! #YesYesYes pic.twitter.com/VjAI78WZhF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2018