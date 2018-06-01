VIDEOS: Big Title Changes On The Impact Wrestling: Under Pressure Special

This week’s “Under Pressure” edition of Impact Wrestling saw two big title changes – Su Yung defeated Allie to win the Knockouts Title in a Last Rites match and Austin Aries defeated Pentagon Jr. to capture the World Heavyweight Title.

This is Su’s first title reign since coming to Impact earlier this year. Allie won the title from Laurel Van Ness back on a March episode of Impact.

Aries is now a three-time Impact World Heavyweight Champion. Pentagon won the title back at the April 22nd Impact Redemption pay-per-view, defeating Aries and Fenix in a Triple Threat. Aries actually won the title back two days later at the April 24th Impact TV tapings but the match just now aired.

Aries is a dual Impact champion once again as he currently holds the Impact Grand Title.

Below are videos from both matches: