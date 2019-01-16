VIDEOS: Brock Lesnar Wrestles With Collegiate Star Gable Steveson

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team tweeted these new clips of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar training with Gable Steveson.
We noted before how Paul Heyman recently predicted a future bidding war between UFC and WWE over Steveson, a top-ranked collegiate wrestler. Steveson and his brother met Heyman and Lesnar while backstage at the WWE live event from the Target Center in Minneapolis this past March.
Could there be a better training partner for Gable Steveson than Brock Lesnar?
Minnesota Wrestling, January 16, 2019
Brock Lesnar vs Gable Steveson going live. Who you got?
Minnesota Wrestling, January 16, 2019
Thank you Brock for coming in today and working with me!
Gable Steveson, January 16, 2019