VIDEOS: Brock Lesnar Wrestles With Collegiate Star Gable Steveson

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team tweeted these new clips of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar training with Gable Steveson.

We noted before how Paul Heyman recently predicted a future bidding war between UFC and WWE over Steveson, a top-ranked collegiate wrestler. Steveson and his brother met Heyman and Lesnar while backstage at the WWE live event from the Target Center in Minneapolis this past March.