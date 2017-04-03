Videos: Complete WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show & PPV Opening Video

Don’t have a WWE Network subscription but want to watch hours worth of WWE action from Sunday night? No problem!

WWE has released the complete two-hour WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show via their official YouTube channel for free. WWE fans can watch the fourth-annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the WWE Cruiserweight Championship bout between Neville and Austin Aries and the WWE Intercontinental Championship battle between Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin in their entirety via the YouTube player embedded above.

From there, while it’s not much, you can continue enjoying the same viewing experience that paid subscribers witnessed on Sunday evening, as WWE has also released the full WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view opening video package. You can check that video out below.