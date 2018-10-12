VIDEOS: Former World Champion David Arquette At Impact BFG?, Arquette To Make Impact PPV Debut

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion worked a tag team match at Border City Wrestling’s 25th Anniversary show from the St. Clair College Gymnasium in Windsor, Ontario, Canada this past weekend. The match will air on the Impact Wrestling One Night Only pay-per-view that premieres Friday, November 9 on their Global Wrestling Network.

Arquette teamed with RJ City to defeat “Halal Beefcake” Joe Coleman and Idris Abraham. No word yet on if this could lead to an official Impact TV debut for Arquette but he recently started making more indie appearances and even visited WWE HQ last month, presumably for some sort of filming.

Arquette spoke with The Windsor Star and commented on his injuries from wrestling.

“I broke three ribs,” said Arquette, 47. “I took a knee to the face, and the whole side of my face swelled up and I got a black eye. Yah, it’s been intense. Then there’s just little things. I’ve got water on my elbow right now. Your knees are constantly aching. Your back is constantly aching. I’ve got two fingers that feel like they can’t close. You definitely have to love it to do it.”

Courtesy of TMZ Sports, above is video of Arquette flying high during the One Night Only match and below is video of Arquette City talking about getting booked at indies across the country. Arquette teases an appearance at Sunday’s Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view. You can also see fan tweets on the tag team match below:

@DavidArquette and @RJCity1 are quickly becoming one of the most entertaining tag teams in pro wrestling. They proved it tonight at @bcwonline 25th Anniversary. Not sure if this is what RJ City was hoping for. pic.twitter.com/1pmeteXomE — Pro Wrestling Personified Podcast (@PWSOTH) October 7, 2018