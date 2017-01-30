Videos: HBK Kicks Off Rumble, Undertaker Eliminates Goldberg, Enzo Likes KFC

– In his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels stood in the center of the ring inside a packed Alamodome to kick off the 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can watch the video of HBK getting the evening started above. The video comes courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel.

– Also new from the official WWE YouTube channel following last night’s joint-brand pay-per-view, the first PPV event of 2017 thus far for WWE, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were featured in a backstage promotional segment for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Check out the video below.

– Finally, WWE uploaded the second video seen below that shows the brief face-off that wrestling legends The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg had, which led to “The Dead Man” eliminating “Da Man.”