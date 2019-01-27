VIDEOS: Jack Swagger Wins MMA Debut, R-Truth Walks Him To The Cage

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) won his MMA debut at tonight’s Bellator 214 event in Inglewood, California.

Swagger defeated JW Kiser by submission at 2:09 in the first round. The fight saw Kiser strike first but Swagger landed a takedown to take control on the ground. Swagger connected with a few elbows and other strikes before making him submit with a choke.

Swagger, who was accompanied to the cage by WWE Superstar R-Truth, spoke after the fight and said his hard work has paid off. Swagger also said he’s enjoying his time with Bellator and he plans on MMA being his life for the next decade.

Below are videos from the fight:

👊@RealJackSwagger 👊comes away with the W tonight!

Were you watching when he made history coast to coast on @ParamountNet and simulcast on @DAZN_USA?#Bellator214 pic.twitter.com/VKSadMgEiC — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 27, 2019

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) won his MMA debut at tonight’s Bellator 214 event in Inglewood, California.

Swagger defeated JW Kiser by submission at 2:09 in the first round. The fight saw Kiser strike first but Swagger landed a takedown to take control on the ground. Swagger connected with a few elbows and other strikes before making him submit with a choke.

Swagger, who was accompanied to the cage by WWE Superstar R-Truth, spoke after the fight and said his hard work has paid off. Swagger also said he’s enjoying his time with Bellator and he plans on MMA being his life for the next decade.

Below are videos from the fight: