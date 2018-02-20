Videos: Jeff Jarrett Talks WWE HOF Induction, When He Got The Call, AJ Styles, More

Above and below are new videos of TMZ Sports talking to Jeff Jarrett about his 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Jarrett reveals that WWE asked him to go into the Hall back in January, calling it surreal.

“Out of all the guys who have laced up their boots, there are less than 200 of us in the Hall of Fame. I’m very grateful, very, very humble,” Jarrett said. “This is for my family, my family goes back 3 generations and I’m the lucky one that got picked from my family to be in the Hall of Fame.”

When asked what he has to say to Triple H, Vince McMahon or Stephanie McMahon, Jarrett said it’s simple – just a heartfelt thank you.

“Simple – thank you,” Jarrett said. “A very heartfelt thank you. It goes without saying, the ups & downs of my life, but there’s no denying the fact that I’ve given my professional life, and at times my personal life, to this business. So I want to thank them, and have already thanked them, for giving me this opportunity.”

Jarrett also expressed interest in reuniting with former TNA stars like WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Eric Young and others.

“I still have a hard time wrapping my brain around it but when I think about AJ Styles, and when he hit the scene a couple years ago in Orlando at the Royal Rumble and he hasn’t slowed down since, now he’s headed into WrestleMania as champion. It’s meant to be. It’s really, really surreal,” Jarrett said. “I’ve always said I never believe in coincidences, only convergences. I’m super excited to see him, Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Samoa Joe, there are several others. AJ has always been a special talent, you can look back on his career when me and him were side by side. He’s an easy guy to like, he’s an easy guy to promote.”

Jarrett also talked about getting fired live on TV in 2001, Ronda Rousey in WWE and more. Jarrett said Rousey plus WWE equals box office power and WWE does best when they get together with a mainstream star.