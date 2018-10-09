VIDEOS: John Cena On If He’s Keeping New Haircut, Nikki Bella Relationship, Filming With Jackie Chan, More

As seen in the clips above and below, John Cena returned to NBC’s “Today” show as a co-host earlier today.

Cena will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm ET tonight and then he will be on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday at 11pm ET.

Cena talks about his break-up with Nikki Bella, filming the Project X movie with Jackie Chan in China, WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, his new Elbow Grease book for kids and more in the video above. Regarding the new haircut, Cena said he was asked to grow his hair out by the director of the movie and that was fine but then the jokes and the criticism started when he showed up to Super Show-Down with the cut.

Regarding Cena speaking out about his relationship with Nikki on “Today” several months ago, Cena admits he was vulnerable & genuine, and says he doesn’t regret speaking out but now he believes his personal life should be personal. Cena was tight-lipped about Nikki but did say he recently saw her and everything was alright.

Below is more video of Cena discussing the new kids book and his new haircut. NBA star Shaquille O’Neal was present for this part of the interview. Cena arm wrestles Shaq and the battle ends in a draw. Regarding the haircut, Cena says he has 2 more months of filming left but he plans on keeping the cut because it’s a great way to handle negativity, and because he likes to embrace the uncomfortable.

Also below is video of Cena playing “Celeb Swipe” with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as they go ask about recent happenings from his phone.