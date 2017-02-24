Videos: John Cena Teaches Bella Twins Chinese, Stephanie McMahon’s Workout

– John Cena, who has been learning Mandarin in an attempt to help WWE expand into the Chinese market, is featured in the above video released by WWE that shows him trying to teach Nikki and Brie Bella the language.

– Former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura celebrates his 37th birthday today. Nakamura was born on February 24, 1980. Also celebrating a birthday today is WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves, who turns 33 years old.

– Stephanie McMahon posted the following footage of a recent late night workout she took part in via her official Instagram page.