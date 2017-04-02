Videos: Nakamura Bids NXT Fans Farewell After NXT TakeOver: Orlando?

Former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura spoke to the fans in attendance inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida following Saturday night’s main event at NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

Nakamura, who lost to reigning NXT World Champion Bobby Roode at the WWE Network special this weekend, addressed the fans in what many took as his potential “farewell” to the NXT brand, as rumors continue to have the Japanese sensation debuting on the main WWE roster in the near future.

Featured above and below are some videos of Shinsuke Nakamura addressing the fans following his loss to Bobby Roode in the NXT TakeOver: Orlando main event.