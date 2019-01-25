VIDEOS: Nikki Bella On Dating, Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Working On Baby #2, Henry Cejudo On John Cena

Above is new video of The Bella Twins talking to TMZ Sports about new UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo recently revealed in an interview that he has a crush on Nikki Bella, and talked about running into The Bella Twins on a recent flight. Nikki saw the interview and issued a video response, mentioning how she’d like to train with him in Arizona and possibly have a drink together.

Brie Bella joked about how her husband, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, is a big fan of Cejudo right now and how he’d like to go on a date with the UFC star. Nikki said she would like for Henry to train her if she ever gets back in the ring.

“I mean, if I ever get back into that ring, I would love for Henry to train me,” Nikki said. “He’s an unbelievable fighter and you know, I decided to send him some Belle Radici wine. Maybe I’ll have a glass of wine with him one day or I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The Bella Twins also joked about how Brie has been busy trying to create baby #2 with the WWE Champion.

Regarding a possible Royal Rumble appearance for The Bella Twins on Sunday, Nikki said we’ll have to tune in to see. Brie said she’s excited to see Bryan defend his title against AJ, noting how Bryan has been “killing it” as of late with the heel turn.

Nikki also said she is taking applications for dates these days. It was recently reported that she has been dating former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

On a related note, below is new video of Cejudo talking to TMZ Sports about Nikki. Cejudo said wrestling was his first love and he wants Nikki to let him “piledrive that heart.”

Cejudo also said he’s not worried about Nikki’s ex-boyfriend John Cena He said, “It’s not even a question. I’m talking about a ladder match. I’ll be the first one out of that ring and I’ll meet Bella right at the corner, man.”