Videos & Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Beats Ziggler In Post-SD! Live Dark Match

While he made his WWE main roster debut at Tuesday night’s post-WrestleMania 33 episode of SmackDown Live, former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura didn’t utter a single word, let alone compete in a match of any kind.

The fans who were in town for what was essentially the final day of a long stretch of action-packed WrestleMania Week events were treated to the SmackDown Live in-ring debut of “The King of Strong Style,” as the Japanese pro wrestling legend competed in a post-show dark match held strictly for the fans at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Nakamura defeated former World Champion Dolph Ziggler in approximately nine minutes via pinfall after making a comeback capped off with his Kinshasa finisher.

Featured below are a couple of video clips and photos from the Nakamura-Ziggler dark match, courtesy of @JJWilliams and F4WOnline.com.