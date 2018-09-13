VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Wrestlers Advance On Night 2 Of The MYC, WWE Stars In The Crowd

The first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic continued on the WWE Network tonight. Deonna Purrazzo, Zeuxis, Kacy Catanzaro and Mercedes Martinez won their matches to advance to the second round.

Purrazzo defeated Priscilla Kelly and will now face the winner of Karen Q vs. Xia Li in the second round. Zeuxis defeated Aerial Monroe to advance to the second round, where she will face Io Shirai. Catanzaro defeated Reina Gonzalez and will now face Rhea Ripley in the next round. Martinez defeated Ashley Rayne and will now face Meiko Satomura in the second round.

Superstars shown in the crowd on tonight’s episode were Samoa Joe, Natalya, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander (with his daughter to watch wife Monroe), Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and The Undisputed Era.

Below are videos from tonight’s matches and photos of Superstars in the crowd: