VIDEOS: Which Teams Advanced In The 2019 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tonight?

The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on tonight’s NXT episode. As noted, the winners of the tournament will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders at NXT “Takeover: New York” during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Tonight’s first round matches saw The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch while Moustache Mountain’s Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Era

The second round will be taped next Wednesday night at Full Sail University with DIY vs. Black and Ricochet and Moustache Mountain vs. The Forgotten Sons. The finals will come down to DIY or Black/Ricochet vs. Moustache Mountain or The Forgotten Sons. There’s no word yet on how they will get around the DIY match now that Ciampa is undergoing neck surgery this week.

