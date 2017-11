Above is video of Stephanie McMahon entering the ring to check on Triple H after WWE Survivor Series went off the air. For those who missed it, Triple H and Braun Strowman won the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match for Team RAW but the pay-per-view ended with Braun destroying The Game.

Below is a fan clip of Triple H walking into the set as he and Stephanie left to go to the backstage area: