VIDEOS: War Games Cage Tested By NXT Teams In Cool WWE 360 Features

As seen above and below, the WWE Performance Center posted 360 videos of WWE NXT Superstars testing the War Games steel cage ahead of the “Takeover: War Games II” main event.

Saturday’s match will feature The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet.

The Undisputed Era has the starting advantage in the match after O’Reilly defeated Hanson on this week’s NXT TV episode.