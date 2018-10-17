VIDEOS: Winners From WWE MMC Week 5, Viewers, Current Standings, Next Week

Week 5 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw two teams pick up wins – Bobby Lashley and Mickie James, The Miz and Asuka. Country Dominance defeated Bobby Roode and Natalya while Team Awe-ska defeated Rusev and Lana.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 74,400 viewers. This is up from last week’s 72,000 viewers, week 3’s 42,800 viewers and week 1’s 52,400 live viewers.

Next week’s MMC episode will feature The Miz and Asuka vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso plus Roode and Natalya vs. Finn Balor and Bayley. The finals of the round-robin style tournament will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

The updated MMC Season 2 standings read like this:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (1 win, 1 loss)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 1 loss)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)

