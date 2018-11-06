VIDEOS: Winners From WWE MMC Week 8, Viewers, Current Standings, Next Week

Week 8 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw two teams pick up wins – Bobby Lashley and Mickie James, Jimmy Uso and Naomi. Country Dominance defeated Finn Balor and Bayley while Day One Glow defeated R-Truth and Carmella.

This week’s episode aired earlier this afternoon on Facebook Watch because it took place in Manchester, England. It will replay tonight in the usual timeslot on Facebook.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode drew at least 17,700 viewers, down from last week’s high of 67,000 live viewers and a season-low for the special timeslot.

Next week’s MMC episode will feature matches with the remaining unbeaten teams – Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James, The Miz and Asuka vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair. The finals of the round-robin style tournament will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

The updated MMC Season 2 standings read like this:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

