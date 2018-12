It looks like Dolph Ziggler is in the middle of another babyface turn.

Ziggler officially began his feud with former partner Drew McIntyre on this week’s RAW, defeating him with an assist from Finn Balor, who will face McIntyre at WWE TLC on December 16. McIntyre later vowed to get revenge on Ziggler and Balor.

Below are videos from tonight’s segments with McIntyre, Ziggler and Balor, which had a Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night theme that was announced by General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin: