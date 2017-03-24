Viewership Down For This Week’s Impact Wrestling Episode

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the much-hyped return of Karen Jarrett in the main event segment, drew 305,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 344,000 viewers, which was a new high for 2017.

You can see this week’s “Impact In :60” video above.

This week’s Impact ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #119 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: