Viewership Up For Miz & Mrs. Going Into The Season Finale

Tuesday’s post-SmackDown episode of WWE’s Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 1.235 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week’s show, which drew 1.162 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night.

The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown, which served as the Miz & Mrs. lead-in, drew 2.437 million viewers and ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Rachel Maddow topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.893 million.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 1 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers

Episode 2: 1.303 million viewers

Episode 3: 1.225 million viewers

Episode 4: 1.162 million viewers

Episode 5: 1.235 million viewers

Episode 6: