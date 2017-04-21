Vignette For New Impact Tag Team, Talents Sign New Contracts, Wrestlers In Japan (Photos)

– As noted, Crimson (Anthony Mayweather) has returned to Impact Wrestling for the “Veterans of War” tag team with former NWA World Champion Jax Dane. Crimson will be using the name Mayweather while Dane is using the name Wilcox. Wearing camouflage and fatigues, they will debut against Fallah Bah and Bokara on next Thursday’s show. Below is the promo from Crimson that aired on last night’s Impact:

– Allie and Braxton Sutter have both signed new deals with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. We noted earlier that Global Force Wrestling Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie has also signed a deal with the company as GFW has merged with Impact.

– Bram and Robbie E are off this week’s Impact tapings in Orlando as they are working for the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion in Japan. Robbie tweeted the following on the “New BroMans” in Japan: