Vince McMahon Announces Big Gauntlet Match For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Kofi Kingston move one step closer to challenging WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.
As announced by Vince McMahon, Kofi must win a Gauntlet Match on next Tuesday’s SmackDown episode from Indianapolis. He will go up against Randy Orton, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, The Bar’s Cesaro and Sheamus, and Rowan.
If Kofi can conquer the Gauntlet next Tuesday, he will be named the new #1 contender to the WWE Title for the match against Bryan at the biggest show of the year.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s show-closing SmackDown segment with Vince and The New Day:
