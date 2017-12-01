Vince McMahon Comments On The Rock, WWE Network Collection Trailers, WWE Stock

– Above and below are trailers for the “Shinsuke Nakamura: The Rock Star” and the “Sami Zayn: Never Be The Same” WWE Network Collections that premiere on Monday.
– WWE stock was up 0.98% today, closing at $28.76 per share. Today’s high was $28.77 and the low was $28.18.
– Vince McMahon tweeted the following props to The Rock for his new “Dwanta Claus” Entertainment Weekly cover:
There’s no one on the planet more entertaining (or electrifying) than @TheRock @dwantaclaus. pic.twitter.com/aMOJ4NxrYZ
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 1, 2017