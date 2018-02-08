Vince McMahon Comments On WWE Execs Being Promoted

WWE issued the following today:

WWE® PROMOTES GEORGE BARRIOS AND MICHELLE WILSON TO CO-PRESIDENTS

STAMFORD, Conn., February 8, 2018 – In recognition of their contributions to four years of record revenues and the successful transformation to a multiplatform business model, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced today that George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have been promoted to Co-Presidents and appointed to WWE’s Board of Directors. Barrios and Wilson will continue to report directly to McMahon.

“The successful transformation of our business model has put us in a position to capitalize on all that the changing global media landscape has to offer,” said WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon. “I am confident that our executive management team, led by Michelle and George, will achieve continued success across key strategic initiatives and ensure our long-term growth.”