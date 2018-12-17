Vince McMahon “Furious” Backstage At WWE TLC, News On Vince’s Return At Tonight’s RAW

One of the hot topics coming out of last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view was how bad the match between Seth Rollins and new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was. The “boring” chant during the match and the match itself have unfortunately overshadowed Ambrose’s title win.

Vince McMahon was said to be “furious” with the Rollins vs. Ambrose match at TLC, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

On a related note, there continues to be a lot of speculation surrounding Vince’s return to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW. WrestleVotes reports that Vince really did not want to come back to TV. It’s believed that Vince is returning because of the record-low RAW viewership from the past few weeks.