Vince McMahon Gets Restless & Writes RAW That Has Been Ripped & Blamed For Death Of Wrestling

Monday’s WWE RAW episode from Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been bashed by critics online since the show went off the air.

One fan expressed their frustration with the show by editing the Wikipedia page for the city of Milwaukee, noting that the city hosted an event that brought the death of pro wrestling. The edit has been changed back but here’s what they wrote:

“… Milwaukee is the main cultural and economic center of the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is also the city where wrestling died during an episode of RAW that aired from Milwaukee on 11/26/2018.”

This week’s RAW has been knocked offline as well. German newspaper Bild Zeitung, one of the most popular tabloids in the country, blasted this week’s RAW and called it the worst WWE TV show of all-time. F4Wonline.com notes that the paper blasted this week’s RAW for a lack of logic and told viewers not to tune in. RAW airs on Wednesday nights in Germany.

It sounds like the blame for this week’s show being so bad could fall solely on Vince McMahon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince got restless and wrote much of the show himself.