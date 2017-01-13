Vince McMahon Has No Plans To Scale Down His WWE Duties: “I Never Sleep”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently did an interview with NOLA.com to promote next year’s WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. During the interview, Vince talks about his future in WWE now that he’s getting older and his legendary work ethic. Vince made it clear in the interview that he “never” sees himself slowing down.

“This is not work for me,” McMahon said of his position in WWE. “I never go to work. Ever. Every aspect of the business, whether it’s working with the talent or the writing staff, even on occasion working with the legal guys, it’s all a big family. I never go to work.

McMahon is currently 71-years-old, and has been controlling the company now known as WWE since he was 37. McMahon first began working in the wrestling business at age 27 with his father. Prior to that, he worked crushing rocks at a quarry, a job he says he spent 90 hours a week at.

“I never sleep, I don’t know that it’s an age thing,” he said. “I just do it because I do it. It’s just something you love and have the passion for. You can’t get enough of that. How can you get enough of what’s really, really good? You can have steak every night and get accustomed to that, but that’s not what this is. This is not work.”

McMahon says he has no regret about his character being off of television right now. Vince says while he enjoys performing in front of the cameras, it takes away from his time to produce and direct the show. He added that he loves to help create new stars and direct their characters, and it becomes more difficult to do that when he is an on-air character himself.

You can read the full interview with Vince McMahon at NOLA.com.