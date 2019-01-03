Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross & More WWE Stars Remember “Mean” Gene Okerlund

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund passed away at the age of 76 earlier today at a hospital in Sarasota, FL. Okerlund suffered a fall a few weeks back and his health deteriorated from there.

Below are more Twitter tributes from Vince McMahon, The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Shane McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Vince wrote, “It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever “Mean” Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely.”

Hogan wrote, “The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me “hey big man what do u want to do?” I would always answer “just follow you brother” and it worked from 1980 – 2017. RIP my brother HH”

Gene Okerlund was always a consummate pro. His iconic voice, personality, and talent helped so many superstars climb to the top.

I am deeply saddened by his passing. RIP Mean Gene. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was universally loved by everyone I’ve met that knew him. Very few people can say that their work will forever be appreciated and remembered. Very few can legitimately claim to be legends in their field. Those things can undoubtedly be said about him. #RIPMeanGene — Soon. (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2019

I will always value those days at the TV Studio where Gene would have everybody rolling with laughter. Tonight, indulge in a vodka soda with a splash of cranberry. An “Okerlund” in our business. Don’t cry because we lost him. Smile because we had him. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade. It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed. Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

I’m very sorry to hear that Gene has passed away. He was a good man and one of the greatest of all time. You will be missed my friend. pic.twitter.com/POLwK2bJ9b — Sting (@Sting) January 2, 2019

Very sad day as I hear of the passing of another legend. Lots of fond memories with old Mean Gene and the Goldberg family ….. you will be missed my friend. 🙏🏻 @TheGeneOkerlund — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of our friend, Mean Gene Okerlund.

I'll always remember Gene with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand and always wanting to help. His was "The Voice" of @WWE RIP Gene. pic.twitter.com/tgS1Yy3VpA — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 2, 2019