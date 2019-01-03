Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross & More WWE Stars Remember “Mean” Gene Okerlund

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund passed away at the age of 76 earlier today at a hospital in Sarasota, FL. Okerlund suffered a fall a few weeks back and his health deteriorated from there.

Below are more Twitter tributes from Vince McMahon, The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Shane McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Vince wrote, “It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever “Mean” Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely.”

Hogan wrote, “The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me “hey big man what do u want to do?” I would always answer “just follow you brother” and it worked from 1980 – 2017. RIP my brother HH”

We lost a wrestling legend on the microphone.
The incomparable “Mean Gene” Okerlund.
What an iconic career and extremely distinct voice of the squared circle during distinct eras of the smart/cool sounding “neutral” wrestling commentator.
Solie, VKM, Monsoon, JR, Okerlund etc.
RIP legend, strength to your Okerlund ohana and thanks for the awesome memories ~ DJ
#LemmeTellYaSumthinMeanGene