Vince McMahon Hypes Camp WWE, WWE Backlash Attendance & Opening Video

– Below is the opening video used for tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view:
– Michael Cole announced a packed house of 14,724 fans in attendance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for tonight’s Backlash event.
– As noted, the second season of the Camp WWE adult cartoon is now available on the WWE Network in the on-demand section. Vince McMahon tweeted the following on the racy content that didn’t make it into the final product:
You should hear the takes that DIDN’T make it into the show. #CampWWE pic.twitter.com/SqxOGdjNZ7
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 6, 2018