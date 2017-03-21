Vince McMahon Involved In Car Accident Today Near WWE HQ

TMZ reports that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident today that left his black Bentley banged up.

The accident reportedly happened about a mile away from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. Law enforcement sources confirmed that Vince was driving the car when something went wrong. Another car was involved in the accident but further details have not been confirmed. One witness described it as a “minor accident” and noted that everyone was okay.

Vince was seen walking around after the accident and appeared to be fine.