Vince McMahon Makes Adweek Power List For The First Time

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has made Adweek’s 2018 Power List, which includes the top 100 cutting-edge CEOs in marketing, media, branding and tech.

The fourth annual list was topped by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for the second row in a year. Alphabet’s Larry Page came in at #2 while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg placed #3, Brian Roberts of Comcast ranked #4 and AT&T’s Randalll Stephenson ranked #5. Vince came in at #70 for his first time on the list. You can see the full list at this link.

Adweek noted WWE revenue of $801 million and wrote the following on Vince:

“Most of what takes place during WWE matches is fake (er, scripted)—but the wrestling league’s transition into a global media and marketing powerhouse under McMahon is the real deal. Revenue rose 10 percent last year, and WrestleMania 34 in April became the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest grossing entertainment event at $14.1 million, attracting more than 78,000 fans. Last month, the WWE said it would move SmackDown Live from USA Network to Fox Broadcasting in 2019, and extended Monday Night Raw’s run on USA through 2024.”

