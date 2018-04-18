Vince McMahon & Many Other Wrestling Stars Remember Bruno Sammartino

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino passed away at his home in Pittsburgh, PA this morning following a hospitalization. He was 82.

Below are Twitter reactions from around the wrestling world, including messages from Vince McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Champion AJ Style and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who inducted Bruno into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend pic.twitter.com/PNDuQ31Phd — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 18, 2018

Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man…

A true friend…and one of the toughest people I've ever met.

My thoughts are with his entire family. #RIPBrunoSammartino #AmericanDream — Triple H (@TripleH) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Bruno Samartino. It was an honor meeting you and talking how many times we could have sold out MSG together back in the day. #RIPBrunoSammartino pic.twitter.com/Df7TgfBDnR — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 18, 2018

I will always have an enormous amount of respect & admiration for Bruno Sammartino. I can’t thank him enough for always being kind to me & taking time to have a genuine conversation. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 18, 2018

Bruno is indirectly responsible for where I am today. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he was my father’s hero, and sparked my dad’s passion for the business that he passed on to me. I was lucky enough to spend some time with Bruno, and the man exemplified class. #RIPBruno — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 18, 2018

#RIPBrunoSammartino What a life he lived! God speed Mr Sammartino https://t.co/ZGrgoUkEch — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) April 18, 2018

We are what we are and we have what we have because of the path you paved. Thank you. #RIPBruno — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 18, 2018

Sad to hear that we lost a great one #BrunoSammartino today. Thoughts and prayer go out to his family. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 18, 2018

Bruno is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever. My father's favorite wrestler. He's impacted many generations of superstars and will continue to do so. My thoughts are with his friends and family. — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) April 18, 2018

At Wrestlemania 30 I had the chance to meet Bruno Sammartino. He was the most vibrant and spirited person I met that week, and he shared with me invaluable wisdom about the business and life as a whole. He will be missed. #RIPBruno — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 18, 2018

Devastating news for the wrestling world. An Icon amongst Icon’s, Bruno Sammartino has passed away. RIP Bruno. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) April 18, 2018

Bruno was a true champion. He was known for his love of his family, this business, and our country. A huge loss. My prayers are with his family. #RIPBrunoSammartino https://t.co/qC84FJx99w — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 18, 2018

Bruno Sammartino was an illustration of Strength, and the exemplification of Class. Thank you Bruno for being the definition of a real man #RIPBruno 👊 #WWE — CFO$ (@CFOSofficial) April 18, 2018

Growing up, my grandfather Stu Hart would ALWAYS talk about Bruno Sammartino and what an incredible wrestler he was. I’m so grateful I had the chance to meet Bruno and tell him how much he meant to my grandfather and the entire Hart family. We will all miss you, Bruno. 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dclu5hMGa6 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 18, 2018

#BrunoSammartino epitomized the word legend. Rest in Power my friend. Thank you for all the paved roads you left us young guys 🙏🏻#wwe @WWE — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) April 18, 2018

Forever a champion. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/f3ywW4opje — Bret Hart (@BretHart) April 18, 2018

Bruno Sammartino is a wrestling Legend

Honored to have had many conversations with him

When I was w/him I knew I was w/pure class & greatness

Celebrate his life watch 1of his matches today

I was humbled he even knew my name

I'm very sad pic.twitter.com/RfD1XIQYo9 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 18, 2018

RIP Bruno Sammartino https://t.co/NQ9Ed4bt96 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 18, 2018

An iconic legend who paved the way for all of us. So grateful to have met #BrunoSammartino and to tell him how much I respected everything he did in the ring. RIP #BrunoSammartino condolences to your loved ones and family. — MilenaRoucka (@LaRosaMendes) April 18, 2018

RIP Bruno Sammartino. His legacy will live on forever!! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) April 18, 2018

Bruno Sammartino was a legend. He was the American Dream personified. From his childhood in Italy hiding from Nazis to selling out Madison Square Garden 188 times as the biggest star of professional wrestling, he was a hero in every stage of his life. pic.twitter.com/29KDwT3gcA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 18, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing of a Legend, Icon, Hall Of Famer and the Longest reigning champion in History #BrunoSammartino — Kona Reeves (@KonaReevesWWE) April 18, 2018

Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Legend, Bruno Sammartino. He will be dearly missed. xo WGs pic.twitter.com/QzM1aYFHGW — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) April 18, 2018