Vince McMahon & Many Other Wrestling Stars Remember Bruno Sammartino

By
Scott Lazara
-

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino passed away at his home in Pittsburgh, PA this morning following a hospitalization. He was 82.

Below are Twitter reactions from around the wrestling world, including messages from Vince McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Champion AJ Style and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who inducted Bruno into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.