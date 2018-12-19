Vince McMahon On “Mean” Gene Okerlund, WWE NXT Cage Match Airing Tonight, NXT UK, Christmas SmackDown

– Below is the non-spoiler match listing for next Tuesday’s Christmas Night edition of WWE SmackDown, taped last night in Fresno, CA. We have a full spoiler report at this link.

* Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The New Day vs. SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe

* Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Shane McMahon on Miz TV with The Miz

* Appearances by R-Truth, Carmella, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and more

– Today’s WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET will be headlined by Isla Dawn vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Fabian Aichner, Joe Coffey and others will be featured on the 4pm ET episode.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Io Shirai & Dakota Kai vs. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

* Dominik Dijakovic debuts against enhancement talent Aaron Mackey

* Heavy Machinery vs. two enhancement talents

* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black in a Steel Cage match

– WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund is celebrating his 76th birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following Happy Birthday wishes to Gene: