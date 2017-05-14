Vince McMahon On HHH’s BGCA Induction, The Usos On Breezango (Video), The Rock

– The Rock’s YouTube channel looks at some of his most “ballin’ moments” from the set of HBO’s Ballers in this new video. The 10-episode third season of the show will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd after Game of Thrones.

– As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in Dallas on Wednesday. Vince McMahon, who was a part of the 2015 class, tweeted the following on the induction:

Proud to see the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcome @TripleH as part of its 2017 class. pic.twitter.com/kgGmAQekZs — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 12, 2017

– Below is video from this week’s Talking Smack with Dasha Fuentes talking to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos about facing Breezango at WWE Backlash on May 21st. The Usos say they aren’t afraid of rental cops or crossing guards, and Breezango may have some momentum going for them but the titles are coming right back where they belong at Backlash.