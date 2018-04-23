Vince McMahon On John Cena’s Birthday, Bruce Prichard’s Next WWE Podcast, The Rock

– The Rock plays “Rock, Paper, Scissors” with UK TV actress Davina McCall in this BBC Radio 1 interview to promote the Rampage movie.

– The second episode of Bruce Prichard’s “Something Else to Wrestle With” podcast on the WWE Network will premiere this Wednesday at 8pm EST via on the on-demand section. The topic will be WrestleMania 5 and the match between WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage & Hulk Hogan.

– As noted, John Cena is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and praised Cena with the following tweet: