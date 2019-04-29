– Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has been announced as the new in-cage announcer for the Professional Fighters League MMA promotion, which airs on ESPN+ and ESPN2. Garcia appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show earlier today to announce her signing. The next PFL season begins on Thursday, May 9 at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY. You can see Lilian on Helwani’s show at this link.

– Lince Dorado took to Twitter today to thank Dean Malenko for his help. As noted, Malenko recently left the company after working behind-the-scenes since he retired in 2001. There have been conflicting reports on if Malenko quit or was fired.

Dorado wrote, “Idol, legend, pops. Thank you #DeanMalenko for everything you have ever showed me. I’m going to miss the humor and interactions we had. The matches you had with other legends, amazed me as a young cat. I was most excited to work with you and glad I did! extreme”

You can see his full tweet below:

Idol, legend, pops. Thank you #DeanMalenko for everything you have ever showed me. I’m going to miss the humor and interactions we had. The matches you had with other legends, amazed me as a young cat. I was most excited to work with you and glad I did! 😭 extreme pic.twitter.com/wbhRRtWdt4 — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) April 29, 2019

– Titus O’Neil is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish a Happy Birthday to Titus.

Vince wrote, “A WWE Superstar, a one-of-a-kind father, a true inspiration and, this August, the author of a book I can’t wait to read. Happy birthday to @TitusONeilWWE! #TheresNoSuchThingAsABadKid”

You can see Vince’s full tweet below: